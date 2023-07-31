 Skip to main content
Dogs to takeover Onalaska Park on Sunday

  • Updated
(WXOW) - This Sunday is one for the dogs. 

The Onalaska Parks and Recreation Department will put on the 2nd 'Bark in the Park.'

This year's event comes to a new location. Prospective and current dog owners will head to Rowe Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. 

Sami Meyer and Earl joined Daybreak on Monday. Earl will be the official 'Pup Cup' tester for the event. 

Dog owners can explore pet-friendly vendors, enjoy a K9 coloring contest, receive tips and tricks from the Coulee Region Kennel Club, a pet photo booth and some enjoy sweet treats from Sugar Coated Dessert Truck. 

"We just ask that any dogs that are attending are leashed and well behaved and well picked up after, that interact well with others because there are sure to be many, many dogs there," said Meyer. 

The event is also a fundraiser for the Coulee Region Humane Society and the Onalaska Police K9 Unit. 

A silent auction will feature different baskets including an autographed item from the Green Bay Packers. 

The first 50 dogs will receive a goodie bag courtesy of Blain's Farm and Fleet. 

To learn more, click here: Bark in the Park | Facebook 

