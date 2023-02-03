Dramedy "Geezers" opens this weekend in Sparta

(WXOW) - A group of seniors welcome a new caretaker with all sorts of antics.
While the young man thinks he'll be taking care of the seniors, it's actually the other way around.
The Sparta Area Theatre & Arts Guild presents "Geezers" by Tommy Lee Johnson.
Friday is opening night for the show.
Toni Anderson-Granahan joined Daybreak on Friday with a preview. She will play "Kate" in the show.
"Everybody needs to come out and see a little of what life could be in a retirement home, and everyone needs a good laugh," said Anderson-Granahan.
The show takes place both the February 3-5 and 10-12 at the Sparta Eagles Club. You can buy tickets at the door.