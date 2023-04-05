Eating too much 'free sugar' has 45 negative health effects, study finds

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. .The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will result in minor flooding at both Black River Falls and Galesville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 03/19/1945. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&