Educators launching new program encouraging reading at home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fostering a love for reading both inside and outside of the classroom, that's the goal for January's 'Tools for Schools' recipients.
Dori Bertilson and Karla Fitzgerald of Spence Elementary plan to use the $1,000 to launch a program called,"Be cool...Read at home and at school."
They'll purchase books and tote bags for the kids to take home and add to their own personal library, books that match their reading skills.
"We want to get our kids excited about reading," said Bertilson, who serves as a Title I Teacher. "Sometimes, they have books at home, but they can't read them, and so we want to provide books that they can read and share with their families."
The program is for students in kindergarten through third grade. News 19 had the chance to speak with some second graders who are looking forward to the new program.
"It helps your brain learn and it's just a good way of learning how to do life," said Walter Ackerman.
Another second grader expressed a general love for flipping through the pages.
"It takes me on a new adventure that I've never really gone on before," said Matilda Parmeter.
"Whenever we use books for reading instruction, it's a bonus at the end when you can say, 'Guess what? You can take these books home.'" And they get extra excited," said Fitzgerald, who serves as an Academic Student Success Coach.
The key to seeing this program succeed involves interaction at home. Fitzgerald says she wants the students to spend time with their family or guardian, reading together.
This is something sponsors saw as critical when making their selections.
"The fact that they're able to bring them home and share that with their family, that's so important," said Joe Ruskey of Dependable Solutions. "We're all so busy in this world. If we can just get a couple minutes together with the family, with our parents and our guardians, what a special time that can be."
Tools for Schools wouldn't be possible without The Board Store, River Bank, Ryan Schultz and Associates of American Family Insurance, and Dependable Solutions.
