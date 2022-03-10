Evening nature walk looks to celebrate spring's return

(WXOW) - Bring the family or a friend over to Myrick Park on March 18th and celebrate the return of spring.
The Outdoor Recreation Alliance and WisCorps will host a Worm Moon Sunset Walk to highlight the last full moon of the winter season.
Enjoy the local trails of Myrick Park illuminated by the sunset and small lights. Also, learn about composting while enjoying a dirt cup and some hot chocolate.
Jed Olson of the Outdoor Recreation Alliance joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk a little more about the 'Worm Moon' which is also known as the 'Eagle Moon,' the 'Crow Comes Back Moon,' or the 'Sugar Moon.'
Olson says many cultures would document time by the changing of the seasons. One major observation families can watch for to mark that change while on the walk is worms.
"This time of year, you might have noticed you start to smell dirt," said Olson. "The Worm Moon represents that time of year when worms start coming out and start coming to the surface."
The event also offers a more family-friendly alternative to St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening in downtown.
It is free and open to the public. If you'd like to volunteer, click here.
Learn more information by clicking here!