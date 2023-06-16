Excitement grows for upcoming Viroqua Area Pride Celebration

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- In honor of Pride month, the Viroqua area will once again put on a free, family-friendly celebration for the whole community.
Viroqua's 3rd annual Pride event returns to Eckhart Park Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each year during the month of June, people around the globe celebrate Pride month in a show of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Erin Ford, an organizer with Viroqua Area Pride, says this event started in 2019 as a way to create an inviting and secure place for those in the more rural areas.
They paused the celebration for two years to protect the community's health during the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed the event last year in 2022 to an even bigger reception.
"It was maybe even a surprise for us at how successful the first pride event was. I think we had about 500 people. And then last year we were guestimating about 800. And it was a surprise and it's a beautiful testament to the community and actually how many people are supportive, are allies, or just curious."
Now they are looking to build off of last years success with their 3rd annual pride celebration.
Ford says that some of the others on the planning committee grew up in the Viroqua area and didn't always feel accepted or understood, so organizers are especially grateful to everyone who helps create such a welcoming atmosphere at the event.
"It's hard sometimes to put into words the feeling you get when you're there. It's an overwhelming sense of love, and acceptance, and community, and when you look around in those moments, you just stand and watch and you see people in the community that you know and love and you see people in the community that you didn't know at all, and these children are running around so happy!" says Ford.
"If anyone is queer or needing help, support, I encourage them to come because it is a really beautiful, supportive event."
Visitors can expect plenty of activities for kids and adults who are young-at-heart, like glitter booths, face painting, a special photo opportunity with props, vendors with locally-made goods, local food trucks and booths, all while a variety of music and performances keep attendees entertained.
Expected vendors include Taco Broz Food Truck, Capelle's Cuisine, Papa's BBQ, Magpie Gelato, and Cowboy David's Bakery.
Even if you don't identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, Ford says it's just as important that allies from the greater Viroqua area community show up, along with those who would like to respectfully learn more.
"I don't think that we'll ever get to a place where there's more connection and we lose some of that fear and that 'us versus them' mentality if we don't come together. If we aren't open, if we don't have these opportunities for people to come and see who we are, and see that we're just trying to live, just trying to love, just trying to be happy, just like everybody else."