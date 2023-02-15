'Executive Business Challenge' features fun test for area leaders

(WXOW) - Junior Achievement helps students in the Coulee Region look toward the future when it comes to running a business.
The organization goes into the classroom and helps provide leadership, resources, and learning in the pursuit to foster business.
"It's really nice to see all of the efforts Junior Achievement has put in place to be able to see the kids actually gain some fun out of it but learning along the way," said Lori Horstman.
The organization will host the 'Executive Business Challenge' on February 23 to help support that mission.
The organization is inviting local business executives, CEOs, and leaders to form a team and compete against others.
Teams of three players will use their business management skills in a simulation. Those teams will have to make decisions on production, marketing, R&D, and more.
Each round will offer new challenges. The goal is to be the business that makes a profit and avoids bankruptcy.
Sign up is underway right now up until the event.
