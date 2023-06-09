Expedition 350 highlights exploration of early travelers, indigenous people

(WXOW) - Step into the past in Prairie du Chien to learn about some of the earliest explorers and indigenous people who navigated Wisconsin waters.
Prairie du Chien's Expedition 350 event is a celebration of the 350th anniversary of the first European exploration of the Upper Mississippi River by Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet in 1673.
The event features historical reenactments, cultural demonstrations, music, food, and fireworks.
It runs June 16-18.
Michael Douglass, Tammie Katzung, and Carol Roth joined Daybreak on Friday to highlight the upcoming weekend.
"It's also an event that marks the beginning of change and that is the interaction with the fur traders and the native people who live here, and sadly, eventually the end of that era and the beginning of the current, modern era," said Douglass.
Events include a flea market, live music, a beer trolley and wine garden, axe throwing, Native American performances, canoe rides, a beard contest, art and vendor fair, and much more.
For a full list of events and schedule, head to Home - (expedition350.com)