Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.9 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.1 feet on 03/12/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Exploring Beef Month through new burger recipes

  • Updated
  • 0

Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak on Thursday to highlight two recipes you can bring to the tailgate or backyard this summer.

(WXOW) - May is National Beef and National Hamburger Month. 

Horkan also looked at the recipe for a Thai Burger. Flavors of Thailand come out with the help of hoisin sauce, sesame oil, creamy peanut better, ground ginger, and Napa cabbage. 

Olympian Burger

The first she dove into was an Olympian Burger. It calls for a unique mixture of feta cheese, zucchini, Greek-style yogurt, and fresh spinach leaves. 

Thai Burger

Horkan also looked at the recipe for a Thai Burger. Flavors of Thailand come out with the help of hoisin sauce, sesame oil, creamy peanut better, ground ginger, and Napa cabbage. 

Find these recipes and more over at beeftips.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

