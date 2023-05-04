Exploring Beef Month through new burger recipes

(WXOW) - May is National Beef and National Hamburger Month.
Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak on Thursday to highlight two recipes you can bring to the tailgate or backyard this summer.
The first she dove into was an Olympian Burger. It calls for a unique mixture of feta cheese, zucchini, Greek-style yogurt, and fresh spinach leaves.
Horkan also looked at the recipe for a Thai Burger. Flavors of Thailand come out with the help of hoisin sauce, sesame oil, creamy peanut better, ground ginger, and Napa cabbage.
Find these recipes and more over at beeftips.com.