Fall festivities takeover HorseSense Farm Saturday

(WXOW) - A local nonprofit is inviting the community out for its fall festival.
HorseSense will host its fifth annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The organization offers therapeutic horseback riding programs for kids and adults.
Director Samantha Hall joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the upcoming event.
She says families can look forward to pumpkin painting, fall-themed carnival games, and more.
Families can also interact with some of therapy horses on the farm and take a tour of the facility.
A 50/50 cash raffle will take place throughout the event along with custom-made cupcakes from Cupcake Artistry. The drawing will be at 2:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. You do not have to be present to win.
Guests should bring cash if they plan to attend. All funds go back into the organization and help keep the horses fed and safe during winter.
You can buy tickets online or on the day of the event. Secure your tickets at HorseSense (horsesensewi.org)