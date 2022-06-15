 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms over southeast Minnesota at 1040 AM CDT...

At 1040 AM CDT, the public reported dime to quarter sized hail near
Fountain at 1035 am. Strong thunderstorms were near Rushford, or 14
miles southwest of Winona, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Winona, Preston, Holmen, Goodview, Rushford, Lewiston, Trempealeau,
Galesville, Fountain City, Lanesboro, Stockton, Fountain, Brice
Prairie, Dodge, Rushford Village, Wilson, Saratoga, Ettrick, Hart and
Fremont.

People attending Steamboat Days should seek safe shelter immediately!

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 235 and
269.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Father's Day beef recipes made for the grill

  • Updated
  • 0
fathers day beef

(WXOW) The perfect "dad" accessory- tongs, a grill, and some new beef recipes!

Ahead of Father's Day Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak on Wednesday to share two grilled steak recipes.

The first recipe was Ribeye Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter & Mushrooms.

ribeye

The second recipe was Spicy Five-Pepper T-Bone Steaks.

Spicy Five-Pepper T-Bone Steaks

You can find more tips on cooking beef and slow cooker recipes over at beeftips.com.

