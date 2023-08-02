Final 'Party in the Park' takes over Pettibone Park on Saturday

(WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will wrap up the summer with one final party in the park.
Throughout the summer, kids and families have had the chance to explore the different activities and opportunities at La Crosse's many parks.
Special Events Coordinator Alex Craugh joined Daybreak on Wednesday.
The final 'Party in the Park' comes to Pettibone Park on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
"La Crosse has so many awesome and beautiful parks, so it's kind of a way to just create incentives to get out, enjoy the beautiful weather, enjoy the parks and get back the old activities we used to play as kids, " said Alex Craugh.
Saturday's party will feature water sponge dodgeball, disc golf, and much more.
Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle for drinks. Single-use plastics will not be accepted.
To learn more, click here: Party in the Park: Summer's Last Blast | Facebook