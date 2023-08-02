 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final 'Party in the Park' takes over Pettibone Park on Saturday

  • 0

(WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will wrap up the summer with one final party in the park. 

Final 'Party in the Park' takes over Pettibone Park on Saturday

Throughout the summer, kids and families have had the chance to explore the different activities and opportunities at La Crosse's many parks. 

Special Events Coordinator Alex Craugh joined Daybreak on Wednesday. 

The final 'Party in the Park' comes to Pettibone Park on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. 

"La Crosse has so many awesome and beautiful parks, so it's kind of a way to just create incentives to get out, enjoy the beautiful weather, enjoy the parks and get back the old activities we used to play as kids, " said Alex Craugh. 

Saturday's party will feature water sponge dodgeball, disc golf, and much more. 

Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle for drinks. Single-use plastics will not be accepted. 

To learn more, click here: Party in the Park: Summer's Last Blast | Facebook

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you