FLOTSAM! River Circus coming to waters near Winona, La Crosse this weekend

(WXOW) - A troupe from the FLOTSAM! River Circus are currently navigating the Mississippi River aboard their small, homemade riverboat.
They will perform live from the shoreline for local audiences August 11-13.
The crew will be docking Friday the 11th in Winona at Levee Park for an eclectic live performance from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Photo/Flotsam River Circus
They'll float downstream to La Crosse on Saturday the 12th to Pettibone Park & Sunday the 13th at Black River Beach. Those shows also run from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
The month-long performing arts river journey began August 4th in Minneapolis and will conclude early September in St. Louis.
These events are free and welcoming for all ages.
Donations are accepted via Venmo: @rivercircus or here:
FLOTSAM! (rivercircus.com)
