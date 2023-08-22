 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 99 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Free car control clinic aims to help new, teen drivers on the road

  • Updated
  • 0

Gundersen Health System is once again hosting a Free Teen Car Control Clinic.

(WXOW) - Area teens can get a better of understanding of safer driving this fall. 

Cars

Gundersen Health System is once again hosting a Free Teen Car Control Clinic.

Parents/guardians and teens can choose between October 14 or 15. The clinic runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. both days at the Gundersen La Cross Campus, Parking Lot F. 

Free car control clinic aims to help new, teen drivers on the road

The course is set up for licensed teens from age 16-19. 

Trauma & Injury Prevention Coordinator Megan Anderson joined Daybreak to talk about why this is the perfect time for parents and teens to consider a course. 

They'll learn the basics of control through classroom and behind the wheel exercises. 

A parent or guardian is required to attend. Divers must also bring their own vehicle for the driving portion of the course. 

According to Gundersen, between 2010 and 2017, 66% of crashes occurred because the driver lost control in that age range (16-19). 

a $50 deposit is required at registration. That will be refunded in full after completing the program. 

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. 

Pre-registration is required by October 6. Click here for more information: Teen Car Control Clinic | Gundersen Health System

To register, call Gundersen Health System Trauma Services at 608-775-3054. 

For more information about this program, call 608-775-2011. 

