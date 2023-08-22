Free car control clinic aims to help new, teen drivers on the road

(WXOW) - Area teens can get a better of understanding of safer driving this fall.
Gundersen Health System is once again hosting a Free Teen Car Control Clinic.
Parents/guardians and teens can choose between October 14 or 15. The clinic runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. both days at the Gundersen La Cross Campus, Parking Lot F.
The course is set up for licensed teens from age 16-19.
Trauma & Injury Prevention Coordinator Megan Anderson joined Daybreak to talk about why this is the perfect time for parents and teens to consider a course.
They'll learn the basics of control through classroom and behind the wheel exercises.
A parent or guardian is required to attend. Divers must also bring their own vehicle for the driving portion of the course.
According to Gundersen, between 2010 and 2017, 66% of crashes occurred because the driver lost control in that age range (16-19).
a $50 deposit is required at registration. That will be refunded in full after completing the program.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Pre-registration is required by October 6. Click here for more information: Teen Car Control Clinic | Gundersen Health System
To register, call Gundersen Health System Trauma Services at 608-775-3054.
For more information about this program, call 608-775-2011.