Fun tailgate recipes for the big game

(WXOW) - Whether it's football, soccer, or a concert, bring some new recipes to the tailgate.
Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak to talk about some fun and easy bites.
The first recipe she dove into was Beef & Queso Sliders. Horkan says the queso comes together easily and quickly. Add garnishes that you like to your burgers.
Her second recipe was Tiny Taco Beef Tarts. This easy appetizer is perfect for big groups.
Find more recipes, cooking tips, and information at beeftips.com.