Galentine's Day Brunch supports survivors of abuse

(WXOW) - A brunch for a cause comes to the La Crosse Country Club ahead of Valentine's Day.
The Galentine's Day Brunch takes place Saturday, February 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest, Zoe de Boer, joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the upcoming event. She will emcee this year's brunch.
Proceeds benefit New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers.
Last year, the Galentine's Day Brunch raised over $31,000 to support survivors of abuse in the community.
The New Horizons team will present during the brunch. Humorist Lisa David Olson will also put on a show.
This year features a coffee and pastry bar, a complimentary mimosa, breakfast buffet, silent auction, Galentine's Day swag bags, raffle, and much more.
Ticket sales close on Friday, February 3rd. You can find more information and learn about the VIP experience at New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers Galentine's Day Brunch (readysetauction.com)