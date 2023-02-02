 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Galentine's Day Brunch supports survivors of abuse

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - A brunch for a cause comes to the La Crosse Country Club ahead of Valentine's Day. 

Galentine's Day Brunch supports survivors of abuse

The Galentine's Day Brunch takes place Saturday, February 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend. 

Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest, Zoe de Boer, joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the upcoming event. She will emcee this year's brunch. 

Proceeds benefit New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers. 

Last year, the Galentine's Day Brunch raised over $31,000 to support survivors of abuse in the community. 

The New Horizons team will present during the brunch. Humorist Lisa David Olson will also put on a show. 

This year features a coffee and pastry bar, a complimentary mimosa, breakfast buffet, silent auction, Galentine's Day swag bags, raffle, and much more.

Ticket sales close on Friday, February 3rd. You can find more information and learn about the VIP experience at New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers Galentine's Day Brunch (readysetauction.com)

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you