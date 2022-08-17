Games, puzzles, family fun at Coulee Con this weekend

(WXOW) - Coulee Con will celebrate eight years this weekend in La Crosse.
The gaming convention comes to the La Crosse Center on Friday and runs until Sunday.
Board games, role-playing games, tabletop miniatures, collectible card games and puzzles will fill the event center for people to browse and check out.
Friday and Saturday will focus on tournaments, individual events, and a silent auction.
Returning this year is a qualifier for the 2023 Catan United States Championship Tournament, a play-to-win library with over 40 unique titles, and more artists and table vendors.
Sunday takes on a family focus. Participate in bigger versions of games and a cosplay contest.
Tickets can be purchased at Coulee Con 2022 (tabletop.events) or on site.