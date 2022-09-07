Gateaway Area Council begins sign up push for Cub Scouts

(WXOW) - Cub Scouting is coming to a school near you over the next few weeks.
The Gateway Area Council is beginning a major push to sign up boys and girls for the extracurricular activity.
The organization will be hosting dozens of sign up nights across the Coulee Region.
Scouting Executive Joe Carlson joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about some of the activities and opportunities that scouting can provide.
"Kids can have a lot of new adventures, build and grow their confidence, make new friends, and overall, have a lot of fun," said Carlson.
Children can earn badges, participate in community service, and go on outdoor adventures during their time in Cub Scouts.
An outdoor camp will take place on October 9th at Camp Decorah. That will include classic outdoor activities like archery, fishing, hiking, games, and more.
Representatives from the council will be heading to local elementary schools in Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Vernon, Crawford, and Houston Counties.
Find a sign up night right here: Join the Adventure of Cub Scouting! | Gateway Area Council BSA (gatewayscouting.org)