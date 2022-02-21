Gear up for 2022 Polar Plunge

(WXOW) - Prepare for a chilly dip into the Black River all for a good cause.
The 2022 Polar Plunge returns on March 5th at Black River Beach in La Crosse. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Registration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies and plunging are set to begin at 11:00 a.m.
Early registration events are also happening the week before the plunge.
You can plunge individually or grab a team. There are also some unique ways to spice up the plunge even if you are too chicken.
You can toss your boss by working with your coworkers to raise $1,000. You can also become a super plunger by doing the plunge five times in a day and raising $1,000 individually or $1,500 as a team.
Other opportunities include your classic team plunge and the cool schools option.
