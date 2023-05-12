Gear up for Aptiv's Game On! The Ultimate Game Night!

(WXOW) - Teams will go head-to-head in various party games for a live audience on Friday night and it's all for a good cause.
Aptiv will host Game On! The Ultimate Game Night! on May 12 at the La Crosse Center South Hall.
Eight teams from local organizations will compete. The top team of the night will then take on the top fundraising team for a chance at $1,500 toward a school special education program of their choice.
Dr. Cheryl Bihn of the Mayo Clinic Health System team and Aptiv Development Director Andy Parrish joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the night ahead and how it's beneficial to those who are part of Aptiv.
Aptiv is a fee for service organization that provides people with disabilities the opportunity to learn new skills, engage the community, and live a more meaningful life.
Events like this help support the organization's mission.
"We have to raise about three quarters of a million dollars each year simply to provide the same services we did last year," said Parrish.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The fun begins at 7:00 p.m.
Learn more here. Tickets will be available at the door for purchase.
"I certainly know that if I had a child with disabilities, I would want the very best for them," said Parrish. "I would want the best care possible, the best services possible, so that's why we really raise as much [money] as we can."
If you can't attend but would still like to donate, click here.