 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gear up for St. Patrick's Day by enjoying Celtic tales and music

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Listen to stories from Ireland, Scotland, and more ahead of St. Patrick's Day. 

celtic stories

The Bluff Country Tale Spinners and La Crosse Story Fest are putting on 'Celtic Stories & Songs' over at the Pump House Regional Arts Center on March 12. 

Songs will be performed on Celtic Harp by Ariane Lydon. Eight performers will take the stage.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Storytelling begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. $15 student and military tickets are available at the front desk. Please bring an ID. 

Buy your tickets right here

Tags

Recommended for you