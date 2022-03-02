Gear up for St. Patrick's Day by enjoying Celtic tales and music

(WXOW) - Listen to stories from Ireland, Scotland, and more ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
The Bluff Country Tale Spinners and La Crosse Story Fest are putting on 'Celtic Stories & Songs' over at the Pump House Regional Arts Center on March 12.
Songs will be performed on Celtic Harp by Ariane Lydon. Eight performers will take the stage.
Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Storytelling begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. $15 student and military tickets are available at the front desk. Please bring an ID.
