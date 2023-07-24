 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Gearing up for Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies plus the "Uff Da Challenge"

  • Updated
  • 0

The Westby Area Historical Society will once again host 'Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies.'

(WXOW) - Classic cars, homemade pies, and some of the world's strongest come to Westby on Saturday.

Annual 'Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies' takes over Westby on Saturday

The Westby Area Historical Society will once again host 'Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies.' 

Brand new this year is the "Uff Da Challenge." It's a sanctioned United States Strongman competition that will feature dozens of competitors lifting weights and even vehicles. 

Registration for Sweet Rides begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. 

All of the proceeds go to the Historical Society and it's goal of preserving Westby's rural history.

To find out more about the event and everything happening this weekend, click here: Westby Area Historical Society - Home (westbywihistory.com)

