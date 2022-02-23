Get ready for annual cornhole tournament fundraiser

(WXOW) - Organizers are gearing up for the 2022 ACE in the HOLE Cornhole Tournament.
The popular summertime game takes over the Onalaska Omni Center on March 12th. It's put on by Coulee Region Cornhole.
Proceeds benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Last year's tournament raised over $30,000.
There will be pool play for 3 divisions. A double elimination tournament will follow for each division.
You can enter your team for $60. Register your team right here.
Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. You must be checked in by 10:45 a.m. Bags starting flying at 11:00 a.m.
See a breakdown of prize money winnings right here.
There is also a 'Kids Helping Kids Tournament for children 14 and under. That tournament is free. Kids will play for fun prizes.
For more information, visit Coulee Region Cornhole.