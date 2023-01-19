Grand opening for I&E Dance Studio this weekend

(WXOW) - A new dance studio will open this Saturday in La Crosse.
I&E Dance offers classes for adults only. Those 18 and over can take classes on different styles like jazz, hip hop, salsa, ballet, and more.
Founder Michelle Malone joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the new space on 505 King St.
"I've met so many people in the community that are like, "Oh my gosh, I've always wanted to dance!" said Malone. "This gives them the opportunity to try dance."
The grand opening takes place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Stop by and check out the space. You'll receive 20% off on five or ten class packs if you purchase at the event.
"I just really wanted to create a space that was just for us," said Malone. "Just to create a sense of community for adults."
RSVP for the grand opening here.
I&E Dance is located at 505 King St. Suite 125, La Crosse.
For information, head to Home Page | I&E Dance (iandedancecompany.com)