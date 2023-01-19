Grand opening for I&E Dance Studio this weekend

 Skip to main content
...Accumulating Snow Continues For Parts of the Area...

.Many areas saw accumulations of 4-7 inches of snow thus far,
with the exception of southwest Wisconsin and adjacent northeast
Iowa where 2-4 inches fell.

Accumulating snow will continue near and west of a line from Eau
Claire Wisconsin, to Preston Minnesota, to Charles City Iowa with
1 to 3 inches expected today. Lighter snowfall is expected to
continue roughly along and north of the I-90 corridor with
accumulations of an inch or less.

Road conditions are expected to improve through the day with
temperatures near freezing making road treatments effective.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
today. 1 to 3 inches expected along a Wabasha to Preston line.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

  Updated
  • 0

I&E Dance offers classes for adults only. Those 18 and over can take classes on different styles like jazz, hip hop, salsa, ballet, and more.

(WXOW) - A new dance studio will open this Saturday in La Crosse.

I&E Dance offers classes for adults only. Those 18 and over can take classes on different styles like jazz, hip hop, salsa, ballet, and more. 

Founder Michelle Malone joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the new space on 505 King St. 

"I've met so many people in the community that are like, "Oh my gosh, I've always wanted to dance!" said Malone. "This gives them the opportunity to try dance." 

The grand opening takes place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Stop by and check out the space. You'll receive 20% off on five or ten class packs if you purchase at the event. 

"I just really wanted to create a space that was just for us," said Malone. "Just to create a sense of community for adults." 

RSVP for the grand opening here. 

I&E Dance is located at 505 King St. Suite 125, La Crosse. 

For information, head to Home Page | I&E Dance (iandedancecompany.com)

