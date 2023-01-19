Grand opening for I&E Dance Studio this weekend

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Continues For Parts of the Area... .Many areas saw accumulations of 4-7 inches of snow thus far, with the exception of southwest Wisconsin and adjacent northeast Iowa where 2-4 inches fell. Accumulating snow will continue near and west of a line from Eau Claire Wisconsin, to Preston Minnesota, to Charles City Iowa with 1 to 3 inches expected today. Lighter snowfall is expected to continue roughly along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of an inch or less. Road conditions are expected to improve through the day with temperatures near freezing making road treatments effective. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch today. 1 to 3 inches expected along a Wabasha to Preston line. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&