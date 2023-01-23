Great Rivers United Way making final push to end campaign strong

(WXOW) - The Great Rivers United Way is still in need of donations to meet its annual campaign goal.
The 2022-23 campaign wraps up at the end of January.
Development Director Katie Sparks joined Daybreak to talk about how donations go further in our local communities.
She says they're trying to help tackle many of the small issues that add up to the bigger problems we see in the community.
"Is it someone that's working 40 hours a week that can't afford, or they don't have access to childcare?" said Sparks. "Maybe, it's those academic success rates that people are needing help with like kindergarten readiness or graduating high school rates."
She says they're aiming to raise $2 million, but community partners have expressed to her that the number is much higher.
The Great Rivers United Way funds 51 partner programs and 27 agencies.
"The importance of the United Way is that we are addressing those people, not only under the federal poverty line, but those people that are working 40-50-60 hours a week and they're still living paycheck to paycheck," said Sparks.
The campaign runs until January 31, but donations are always needed.
You can donate at gruw.org.