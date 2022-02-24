Greater La Crosse Golf Show takes place this weekend

(WXOW) - Golfers can shake off some of that winter rust and prepare for the upcoming season this weekend.
The Greater La Crosse Golf Show takes place this Friday and Saturday over at Viterbo University.
The event is a fundraiser for Viterbo University Women's Golf. They will use some of that money to take a trip down to Florida to play in tournaments and prepare for the 2022 season.
Meet with club fitting experts, check out exhibits and promotions, learn tips from professionals, and take part in different challenges to gear up for the season.
Stop by the Amie L. Mathy Center on Friday, February 25, from 3-8 p.m. or on Saturday, February 26, from 9am-4pm.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for kids 12 and under. Your admission enters you in for a chance to win different prizes.
For more information, visit lacrossegolfshow.com.