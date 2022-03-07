Gundersen's Minutes in Motion registration begins

(WXOW) - Registration for a community-wide event kicks off on Monday, March 7.
Gundersen's Minutes in Motion will start March 28th. It's a free, community competition to get people out and active. Track and record your minutes of physical activity. Average 30 minutes a day for six weeks.
All activity counts as "Minutes in Motion." Anyone of any age or fitness level can participate. Teachers can also register their students and participate as a classroom.
You can also win prizes along the way. The grand prize is $500 for logging 1,260 minutes by the end of the challenge.
To register and for more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim