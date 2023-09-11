Harmonious Wail brings jazzy sound to music of Carly Simon & Paul Simon

(WXOW) - Harmonious Wail is an award-winning jazz trio based in Madison.
They'll put a jazzy spin on the work of Paul Simon and Carly Simon this Thursday, September 14, at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
"Simon & Simon" takes place at 7:30 p.m.
Performers will tap into the musical inspiration of Django Reinhardt and Ella Fitzgerald to bring this night to life.
"Harmonious Wail will set the stage on fire, and then Leila, daughter of fire, will flame the fans, and then we'll all gather together for a rousing last song, and it's going to be epic! said Sims Delaney-Potthoff of Harmonious Wail.
Leila Duclos is an up-and-coming jazz singer from France. She'll add her own flavor to the night.
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.