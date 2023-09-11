 Skip to main content
Harmonious Wail brings jazzy sound to music of Carly Simon & Paul Simon

  Updated
They'll put a jazzy spin on the work of Paul Simon and Carly Simon this Thursday, September 14, at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

(WXOW) - Harmonious Wail is an award-winning jazz trio based in Madison.

"Simon & Simon" takes place at 7:30 p.m.

Performers will tap into the musical inspiration of Django Reinhardt and Ella Fitzgerald to bring this night to life.

"Harmonious Wail will set the stage on fire, and then Leila, daughter of fire, will flame the fans, and then we'll all gather together for a rousing last song, and it's going to be epic! said Sims Delaney-Potthoff of Harmonious Wail.

Leila Duclos is an up-and-coming jazz singer from France. She'll add her own flavor to the night.

Tickets are available at Harmonious Wail Presents ‘Simon & Simon’ | Pump House Regional Arts Center (thepumphouse.org)

