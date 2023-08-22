Harvest Fest offers family fun while feeding the hungry

(WXOW) - Preparations are underway for True North Chiropractic's 3rd annual Harvest Fest.
It takes place Saturday, September 9th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 923 12th Ave S Ste 105, Onalaska, WI 54650.
The afternoon features live music by Peter Kish, local vendors, games, activities for kids, prizes, and much more.
True North Chiropractic's Dr. CJ Castellano and Office Manager Hannah Siech joined Daybreak on Tuesday.
The event serves as fundraiser for the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse County.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or a monetary donation.
"Every time they bring food or money to donate to the Hunger Task Force, they get tickets to actually win prizes that are donated by local businesses and local vendors," said Dr. Castellano.
New this year, organizers are introducing a dunk tank to increase donations.
