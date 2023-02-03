Heart healthy, lean beef recipes to try out during February

(WXOW) - Lean beef can help if you're trying to take care of your heart.
February is heart health month and Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak to show off some balanced recipes to try out.
Horkan says to look out for lean beef cuts like sirloin, New York Strip, T-Bone, and Ribeye.
Ground chuck can also be healthy.
The first recipe she showed off was a Beef Pot Roast with Cider Gravy & Maple Sweet Potatoes.
Angie recommends trying the pot roast out this weekend.
The second recipe she highlighted was Athenian Beef Meatloaf with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce.
You can find these recipes plus 20 other heart healthy meals at beeftips.com.