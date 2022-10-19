Here's a list of area Trick-or-Treat times

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Halloween is fast approaching.
There are plenty of opportunities for trick-or-treating around the area.
To help you with your planning, here's a list of Trick-or-Treat dates and times for cities, towns, and villages in the area.
If you don't see your town or city on here, know that we'll be updating this list as we get more dates and times as October 31 gets closer. If you know the times for trick-or-treating where you live and don't see it on here, please share at aedesk@wxow.com.
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES AND LOCATIONS:
OCTOBER 29
Downtown La Crosse: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Prairie du Chien: 1-3 p.m. Downtown businesses
Black River Falls: 3-5 p.m. Downtown businesses
Winona: 1 p.m. - Winona Co. Historical Society one-hour downtown walking tour with a Halloween twist. Held also on Sunday, October 30 at 1 p.m. Cost is $10. Call 507-454-2723 to register. Tours start/end at the the Winona County History Center.
OCTOBER 31
La Crosse: 4-8 p.m.
Holmen: 4-8 p.m.
Tomah: 5-8 p.m.
Tomah: 4:30-6:30-Halloween Party at Recreation Park. Games, prizes, and costume judging at 5:15 p.m.
Viroqua: 3-5 p.m. downtown businesses
West Salem: 3-5 p.m. downtown businesses and Village Park
West Salem: 4-8 p.m.
Sparta: 4-7 p.m.
Westby: 3-5 p.m. - Businesses, 5-8 p.m. - Residential
Black River Falls: 5-7 p.m.
Arcadia: 5-7 p.m.
Stoddard: Stoddard Lions have hot dogs at the Legion from 6-8 and a costume contest per the village's Facebook page.
Winona: Winona History Center has free admission with trick or treating in the offices in the museum building. Open 10-4.