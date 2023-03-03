Highlighting hearing health on World Hearing Day

(WXOW)-- Every year on March 3 people around the world celebrate World Hearing Day. This year the World Health Organization (WHO) is emphasizing the "importance of integrating ear and hearing care within primary care, as an essential component of universal health coverage."
Locally, hearing experts point to a recent study published in the Journal Neurology as a great example of how hearing health is intertwined with our overall well-being.
The study looked at 137,484 participants, where the use of hearing restorative devices was associated with a 19% decrease in long-term cognitive decline such as dementia. It was also associated with a 3% improvement in short-term cognitive test scores.
Dr. Rebecca Younk, an audiologist and the owner of the Beltone Onalaska Clinic, puts it more simply.
"Basically what it did is it looked at all the research available for dementia and hearing aids and if there's any slowing of dementia when you treat your hearing loss. And what it found was there is an improvement for those who have hearing loss and get hearing aids for treatment.
"Individuals with dementia are more likely to have hearing loss. Now do we know if hearing loss causes dementia? Absolutely not, but what we do know is that hearing loss and dementia go hand-in-hand."
Dr. Younk says there are many reasons why they believe hearing loss is associated with dementia. One is that the brain has to overcompensate to try and hear at the expense of other areas in the brain. Individuals with hearing loss can also experience isolation and depression that has a strong link with dementia and cognitive decline.
"It's not just about hearing. It's about communication and how important communication is to everyone. Whether its communicating to your loved one, communicating to your health care provider, communicating to a stranger."
According to the World Health Organization more than 360 million people live with disabling hearing loss and more than 1 billion people aged 12-35 years are at risk of hearing loss due to recreational noise exposure.
"We have a lot of farmers in Wisconsin, a lot of hunters," Younk specifies. "So if you are an avid hunter and avid person who likes to be around snowmobiles, motorcycles, etc. to always wear hearing protection. Because that will protect your hearing from noise damage. That is the number one thing that we recommend."
Younk adds that it's never too young to start, and it's best to get into the habit of considering your hearing at a young age.
Some tips for healthy ears from the CDC:
- Use earplugs in noisy places
- Check your hearing regularly
- Wear your hearing aids regularly when advised
- See a doctor if you have ear or hearing problems
- Don’t put cotton buds, oil, sticks or pins inside your ears
- Don't swim or wash in dirty water
- Don't share earphones or earbuds
- Don't listen to loud sounds or loud music
"So many of my years in this profession have been 'oh it's just hearing loss' and now we're like 'no it's really important!'"
The WHO says the overall global cost of not addressing hearing loss is more than $750 billion.