Historic Hixon House celebrating 165th anniversary with free, garden party

  • 0

(WXOW) - Ellen Hixon's Garden Party will feature something for everyone on Saturday.

Historic Hixon House celebrating 165th anniversary with free, garden party

The free community day at Historic Hixon House celebrates the 165th anniversary. 

Attendees can find tours of the house and garden, historic actors, Victorian crafts and games, treats from Ellen's recipe book, and ice cream from The Pearl, and more. 

The garden party runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by a great, great grandchild of Ellen and Gideon Hixon. 

Western Technical College will offer free parking for the event at the lots across from the home. 

