Holmen Area Community Center hosting corn hole fundraiser

(WXOW) - The bags will be flying on June 24th in honor of a local community center.
The Holmen Area Community Center will host a corn hole fundraiser on Saturday, June 24 at Features Sports Bar & Grill in West Salem.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the center which is in its third year of existence.
"It has programming designed to meet the needs all generations so it's a welcoming place to be for everyone," said Laurie Kessler.
Kessler and James Steinbrink joined Daybreak on Thursday to highlight the upcoming event.
"Money will go toward operational expenses and programs that people are telling us they need," said Kessler.
The event is much more than just corn hole.
Attendees will find a basket raffle, live music, a silent auction, a meat raffle from the Holmen Meat Locker, and more.
It's $40 per team with a double elimination format. The event happens rain or shine.
To register, call 608-526-3600 or register by 12:30 the day of the event.
For more information, click here HACC FUNDRAISER - CORN HOLE AND MORE | Facebook