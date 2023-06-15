Holmen Area Community Center hosting corn hole fundraiser

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson,
Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

(WXOW) - The bags will be flying on June 24th in honor of a local community center.

playing bags

The Holmen Area Community Center will host a corn hole fundraiser on Saturday, June 24 at Features Sports Bar & Grill in West Salem. 

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the center which is in its third year of existence. 

"It has programming designed to meet the needs all generations so it's a welcoming place to be for everyone," said Laurie Kessler. 

Kessler and James Steinbrink joined Daybreak on Thursday to highlight the upcoming event. 

"Money will go toward operational expenses and programs that people are telling us they need," said Kessler. 

The event is much more than just corn hole. 

Attendees will find a basket raffle, live music, a silent auction, a meat raffle from the Holmen Meat Locker, and more. 

It's $40 per team with a double elimination format. The event happens rain or shine. 

To register, call 608-526-3600 or register by 12:30 the day of the event. 

For more information, click here HACC FUNDRAISER - CORN HOLE AND MORE | Facebook

