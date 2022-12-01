Hometown Happenings (Dec. 1-3)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Rethink Dance Film Festival in La Crosse: Dance and film come together for one-night full screenings, performances, and more. From ballet to contemporary to tap and jazz, there's a little something for everyone. The festival begins at 6:30 p.m. Festival Details
Zumbathon at La Crosse YMCA: Dance the night away and learn the basics of Zumba. These pop-up classes are open to the community. The intro class runs from 4:40-5:10 p.m. The Zumbathon kicks off at 5:15-6:45 p.m. More Details
Kriskindlemarkt Sparta: The outdoor market runs Friday and Saturday. It features authentic German food and spirits plus 22 vendors and artisans. More holiday fun. It's open 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Market Details
Sparta Holiday Parade: Enjoy floats decked out with holiday cheer. The parade heads down Water St. and ends at Evans Bosshard Park for the Grand Lighting Ceremony. The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. Parade Details
Winter Market La Crosse: Head to Rotary Lights at Riverside Park and enjoy holiday treats, eats, and artisan vendors. Bring your non-perishable food items for WAFER. The market is free. It runs from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Market Details
Swinging Yuletide at UW-La Crosse: Get down with the UW-La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combos, and special guests, the Coulee Chordsmen. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Bluffs at the UW-La Crosse Student Union. More Concert Details
Saturday
Jinglefest Holmen for the Holidays: Local vendors, food trucks, Santa, The Grinch, a petting zoo, holiday sales at businesses, and a parade to cap it all off! Head to Halfway Creek Park for the tree lighting. Fun runs 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. More Details
Holiday Extravaganza in Galesville: Families can get pictures with Santa, face paintings, decorate cookies, and touch some big trucks! It's all free. Fun runs from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Galesville Public Works Building. More Details
Kicking Bear Jingle Bear Run at MGV: Have the kids participate in the first ever Jingle Bear Run. Four course options for the kiddos plus breakfast and prizes. Event is free for all kids. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Races begin at 9:15 a.m. Race Details
Light Up The Park in La Crosse: Head down to Mormon Coulee Park to watch the park light up with holiday cheer. Enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies and go for a stroll. The fun runs 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. More Details
Santa at the Valley View Mall: Meet the jolly giant and watch as they parade through the mall. Families can enjoy face painting, activities, free gifts for the children, and music. Stop by 12-3 p.m. More Details
A Viterbo Christmas: Enjoy the sounds of Viterbo's Concert Choir, 9th St. Singers, and Viterbo Choral Arts. They'll perform the classics and holiday favorites. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Concert Details
Model Train Displays in Sparta: Check out model trains and displays in action courtesy of the West Central Model Railroad Club. The public can stop by 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Open House Details
Old Fashioned Christmas at Norskedalen: Bring the family down and experience traditional Norwegian food and goodies. Family crafts, skill demonstrations, and even Santa will be there. Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be on tap. The fun runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Event Details
Christmas Cards for the Troops: Head out to Justin Trails Resort near Sparta to help decorate Christmas cards for local troops. Everything you need will be provided. All you have to do is show up! Swing by between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. More Details
La Crosse Skyrockers Open House: If you want to learn more about fireworks while enjoying some treats and hot drinks, head to the Myrick Park Shelter. Stop by between 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. More Details
Crowns and Capes at the La Crosse Museum: The Children's Museum is partnering with local universities to host a storybook-themed family event. Meet princes, princesses, wear crowns, dance, and enjoy special activities after hours. The fun runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Event Details
Ugly Sweater 5K in La Crosse: Dust off your ugly holiday sweater and go for a run or walk from Myrick Park to Rotary Lights at Riverside Park. The fun begins at 3:00 p.m. at Myrick and the race kicks off at 4:15 p.m. More Details
Winter on Ice Spectacular at the Omni Center: Watch some of the most talented figure skaters in the area showcase their skills. The show runs from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Show Details
Frothbite at the La Crosse Center: Throw back some tasty craft brews and eat some delicious bites from all over Wisconsin at the La Crosse Center. Swing from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Festival Details
The Improvised Life in Winona: Feel the heat with some warm jazz courtesy of Sam Miltich and Chris Bates. They'll explore mental health and creativity through jazz in a night you won't want to miss. The concert kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Concert Details
La Crosse Jazz Orchestra Christmas Concert: For the first time in seven years, Greg Balfany and the Jazz Orchestra will perform at the new Capella Performing Arts Center. Guess what?! They're bringing friends as well. The concert kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Concert Details
Sparta Area Cancer Support Bake Sale: Swing over to Leon Town Hall and help support families impacted by cancer. Browse through different goodies and baked items to purchase. All proceeds benefit SAC. The bake sale runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Sale Details
Vesterheim Christmas: Goats, Scandinavian s'mores, hot chocolate, costumed folk, the juletrefest, and more Scandinavian Christmas traditions come alive at the museum and at Heritage Park. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Festival Details
Sunday
Santa Run on French Island: Santa Claus will make several stops, bringing goodies for children. He'll swing by several area parks, starting at the fire department. Santa we'll swing around from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Stop Details
Season of Lights Parade in Onalaska: Floats filled with holiday lights will illuminate downtown Onalaska on Sunday. The parade kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Parade Details
Hmong Mental Health Workshop: Learn about dealing with anxiety and depression with Dr. Shao Vue. It runs from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Event Details