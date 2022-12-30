Hometown Happenings (Dec. 30- Jan. 1)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Open Skate- Green Island Ice Arena, La Crosse
Dec. 30: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
$5 admission, $5 skate rental
In-Person Jobs Workshop- Western Technical College, La Crosse
Dec. 30: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Learn basic computer skills related to the internet, email, social media, operating systems and more.
Glow Swim Pool Party- Hoffman Hall Pool, Prairie du Chien
Dec. 30: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Swim with a colorful lit-up pool and dive for glow sticks!
$3 a person, $10 a family
Noon Year's Eve Party- Sparta Free Library
Dec. 30: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Celebrate New Year's early with snacks, crafts, and a balloon drop!
Blood Drive- English Lutheran Church, Viroqua
Dec. 30: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Versiti is the sole blood supplier for the Vernon County area, including Vernon Memorial Hospital. Help your friends, neighbors, and community members who may need the life-saving gift of blood.
Schedule an appointment here.
Flyover Comedy Tour- Omni Center, Onalaska
Dec. 30: 8:00 p.m.
Comedian Scott Long has been on NBC and been a sketch writer for NFL on Fox.
Tickets $35 at the door.
Saturday
Noon Year Celebration- Children's Museum of La Crosse
Dec. 31: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Welcome the New Year early with noise makers, party hats, a balloon drop and a bubble wrap stomp. No registration required.
$8 admission, free if a member
Droppin' of the Carp- Hoffman Hall, Prairie du Chien
Dec. 31: 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
"Lucky" the Carp will be dropped my crane in honor of 2023. There will be games, face painting, and prizes!
La Crosse Skyrockers New Year's Show- Grandad Bluff, La Crosse
Dec. 31: 6:00 p.m. & Jan. 1: 12:00 a.m.
Can be seen from anywhere in La Crosse that has a clear view of Grandad Bluff. Granddad Bluff Park will be closed Dec. 31 for the safety of the crew. Two shows for those who don't want to stay up until midnight.