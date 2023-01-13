Hometown Happenings (Jan. 13-15)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
La Crosse Science Cafe- Java Vino, La Crosse
Jan. 13: 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
Residents of local counties (Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties) including college students, are specially invited to visit the International Owl Center for free on Neighbor Weekend! Come see live owls in person, check out the hands-on displays, and stay for live programs at 11 and 2 each day.
Please bring a driver license, student ID or other form of identification to verify your place of residence.
Winter Walks & Bonfire- Sidie Hollow County Park, Viroqua
Jan. 14: 3:00 p.m.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will be hosting a guided winter walk to explore various Vernon County parks. Meet at the Sidie Hollow main shelter. The walk is approximately 1 hour long, with a bonfire and beverages to immediately follow.
Sports and Collectibles Show- Valley View Mall, La Crosse
Jan. 13: 10:00 a.m. - Jan. 15: 4:00 p.m.
Sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles will be at the event. Vendors from all around the Midwest will be in attendance to buy, sell, trade, and appraise items.
AcaFest 2023- G-E-T High School, Galesville
Jan. 14: 7:00 p.m.
Amazing High School A Cappella groups from the area will compete and perform, and WXOW News 19 Dustin Luecke will host the event!
Chris Kroeze- Westby Area Performing Arts Center
Jan. 14: 7:30 p.m.
Runner Up on NBC’s THE VOICE / TOP 5 Country Song “Human” (iTunes TOP 100) / Featured in USA Today / Featured in Rolling Stone / #1 ROCK Song (iTunes)Chris Kroeze is a native of Barron, Wisconsin and is bringing his talents back to Westby.
Tickets are $20.
Sunday
Stoughton Norwegian Dancers- Winona Senior High School
Jan. 15: 3:00 p.m.
The Norwegian Dancers endeavor to entertain, culturally enlighten and instruct audiences with respect to traditional Scandinavian folk dance and authentic Norwegian bunads. The group is made up of Stoughton High School Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors. The performance is free.