Hometown Happenings (Jan. 13-15)

  • Updated
Happening Calendar

Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!

Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!

Friday 

La Crosse Science Cafe- Java Vino, La Crosse

Jan. 13: 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Engage with a scientist to explore the latest news in science and technology. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the new season kicks off with Markus Mika, a UWL teaching assistant professor of biology, speaking on “Making a Living When Things Heat Up: Life History & Breeding in Flammulated Owls.” For 15 years, Mika has studied populations of flammulated owls, a tiny insectivorous bird in northern Utah. He continues to observe how climate and landscape changes are impacting the forests and resources on which the owls rely.
 
Attending presentations is free while dining at Java Vino.
 
Onalaska Show Choir Classic- Onalaska High School
 
Jan. 13: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.  |  Jan. 14: 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
 
Support area performers as they compete in the 36th annual Show Choir Classic. Plus, there will be a special guest judge Saturday- the newly crowned Miss America Grace Stanke!
 
Admission: Friday- $10; All Day Saturday - $20; weekend pass - $25

Saturday

Minnesota Neighbor Weekend- International Owl Center, Houston
 
Jan. 14: 10:00 a.m. – Jan. 15: 4:00 p.m.

Residents of local counties (Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties) including college students, are specially invited to visit the International Owl Center for free on Neighbor Weekend! Come see live owls in person, check out the hands-on displays, and stay for live programs at 11 and 2 each day.
Please bring a driver license, student ID or other form of identification to verify your place of residence.

Winter Walks & Bonfire- Sidie Hollow County Park, Viroqua

Jan. 14: 3:00 p.m.

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will be hosting a guided winter walk to explore various Vernon County parks. Meet at the Sidie Hollow main shelter. The walk is approximately 1 hour long, with a bonfire and beverages to immediately follow.

Sports and Collectibles Show- Valley View Mall, La Crosse

Jan. 13: 10:00 a.m. -  Jan. 15: 4:00 p.m.

Sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles will be at the event. Vendors from all around the Midwest will be in attendance to buy, sell, trade, and appraise items.

AcaFest 2023- G-E-T High School, Galesville

Jan. 14: 7:00 p.m.

Amazing High School A Cappella groups from the area will compete and perform, and WXOW News 19 Dustin Luecke will host the event! 

Chris Kroeze- Westby Area Performing Arts Center

Jan. 14: 7:30 p.m.

Runner Up on NBC’s THE VOICE / TOP 5 Country Song “Human” (iTunes TOP 100) / Featured in USA Today / Featured in Rolling Stone / #1 ROCK Song (iTunes)Chris Kroeze is a native of Barron, Wisconsin and is bringing his talents back to Westby.

Tickets are $20.

Sunday

Stoughton Norwegian Dancers- Winona Senior High School

Jan. 15: 3:00 p.m.

The Norwegian Dancers endeavor to entertain, culturally enlighten and instruct audiences with respect to traditional Scandinavian folk dance and authentic Norwegian bunads. The group is made up of Stoughton High School Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors. The performance is free.

