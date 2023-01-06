Hometown Happenings (Jan. 6-8)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Blood Drive- R.W. Houser Family YMCA, Onalaska
Jan. 6: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Donate blood today with the YMCA. Schedule an appointment here.
Give Your Mind A Tune Up- The Commons Viroqua
Jan. 6: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Heart Mind Center will host a discussion to work with the 4 components of the subconscious to help you stick to your goals for the year. Skills taught will use modern psychology, hermetic philosophy, yoga and tai chi.
Saturday
22nd Annual Winter Festival- Kickapoo Valley Reserve, La Farge
Jan. 7: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Activities include ice hikes, children's adventures, sledding, snow sculptures, animals, smoosh races and much more. Events span beyond the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Over at Wildcat Mountain State Park, a candlelit hike, snowshoe, and ski will take place in the evening.
Viterbo 101 Show Choir Competition- Viterbo Fine Arts Center, La Crosse
Jan. 7: 8:40 a.m.
Watch the vocal performances of more than a dozen show choirs from around the area.
Wristbands are $10 for the preliminary competition only, $10 for the final competition only, $15 for the full day, and $5 for children 12 and under.
Justin Trails Winter Farmer's Market- Justin Trails Resort, Sparta
Jan. 7: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
It's opening weekend of the Winter farmer's market that will continue every Saturday through March. The market offers locally made items including body care, consumables, indoor/outdoor décor, and pet treats and goods.
Cabin Coffee Run- Cabin Coffee Co., La Crosse
Jan. 7: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
River City Running Club will host a group run from Cabin Coffee. All paces welcome. Route maps will be provided for 3 and 5 miles. Meet back at Cabin Coffee after for a 10% discount on beverages.
Library of the Year Celebration- McIntosh Memorial Library, Viroqua
Jan. 7: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
After 118 years the McIntosh Memorial Library has been named the 2022 Library of the Year for the State of Wisconsin. The celebration will include live music, food, exhibits, photos, and a brief program at noon inside the library lobby.
Public Open Skate: 6th Graders Skate Free- Sparta
Jan. 7: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sparta Youth Hockey Association will hold a public open skate where 6th Grade aged students skate free. Otherwise $5 per skater (includes skate rental.)
Grammy Winner Bill Miller in Concert- Journey Lutheran Church, Onalaska
Jan. 7: 7:00 p.m.
Three time Grammy Winner, Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter, activist and world class flute player will perform at Journey Lutheran Church. Admission is free will offering.
Sunday
January Sunday Satsang- The Commons Viroqua
Jan. 8: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Heart Mind Center's January Sunday Satsang will feature music, collaborative conversations on spiritual health and wellness, with a discussion on "Steady Forward with Resolutions." All are welcome! at the interfaith gathering. Donations appreciated.