Hometown Happenings (Nov. 11-13)

Friday
Veteran's Memorial Statue Groundbreaking- La Crosse
Nov. 11: 3:30 p.m.
City Vision will host a ground-breaking ceremony for the Veteran's Memorial Statue designed by Mike Martino. The sculpture will eventually be placed in Riverside Park south.
10th Freedom Honor Flight Veterans Day Breakfast- La Crosse
Nov. 11: 7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Veterans and a guest are invited to attend the 10th Veterans Day breakfast held by Freedom Honor Flight and the UW-La Crosse Athletics Department. Student athletes will serve breakfast at the UW-L Fieldhouse in Mitchell Hall. The morning will include a short program beginning at 8:45 a.m. with keynote speaker Jim Crigler, a former-Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam.
No RSVP is required.
Veteran's Day Ice Cream Social- Holmen
Nov. 11: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The Holmen Area Community Center will hold an ice cream social as a 'thank you' for those who have served our country.
Drive-Thru Spaghetti Dinner for Freedom Honor Flight- De Soto
Nov. 11: 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The De Soto Area School District will hold their second annual Drive-Thru Spaghetti Dinner benefitting Freedom Honor Flight. The meal includes spaghetti, garlic bread, a vegetable, and dessert. Please enter the "drive-through" on the north side of the school near the middle school parking lot and bus barn. There will be some basket raffles as well.
Free-will donation will be accepted.
Saturday
Rock the Red Kettle- La Crosse
Nov. 12: 7:00 p.m.
The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will host 'Rock the Red Kettle' at the La Crosse Center to help launch the annual red kettle campaign. The concert will feature local favorites like TUGG, Glass Stiletto, and Dan & Mary.
Tickets are $15 at the door.
NaNoWriMo Creative Writing and Local Author Fair- Winona
Nov. 12: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) and the Winona Public Library is hosting local area authors and creative writing workshops to celebrate. Authors will be there from around the area, including Sarah Chapman, Emilio DeGrazia, Terri Karsten, Amanda Lynn, Ken Mogren, Lisa David Olson, Kathryn Sullivan, Robert B. Taunt, and Jan Wellik. There will also be four 20-minute writing workshops delving into humor, writing for children, nature writing, and TEDx talks.
ORA Trails Pancake Breakfast- La Crosse
Nov. 12: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
The Outdoor Recreation Alliance, ORA Trails, is hosting its first annual Outdoor Recreation Pancake Breakfast fundraiser at Myrick Park Center. Outdoor opportunities will abound, including a 6 mile trail run to see multiple overlooks, two different guided hikes, a 1 mile flat walk marked in the marsh, and a 12 mile group mountain bike ride. All events will start and end at Myrick Park. The breakfast will include pancakes, pastries, orange juice and Wonderstate Coffee. ORA Trails will share about all the improvements to trails, major projects in local communities, and future plans that ORA Trails has in store!
Free, donations accepted.
Battle of the Border- Onalaska
Nov. 12: 1:00 p.m.
Team Wisconsin battles Minnesota Sentinels for the first ever battle of the border Veteran Hockey game at the Onalaska OmniCenter. It is open to the public and there will be a small silent auction with a social after the game.
Convoy Speaker Series Fundraiser- La Crosse
Nov. 12: 10:00 a.m.
This year’s Convoy Speaker Series fundraiser will be held at The Grand Hotel Ballroom in La Crosse. The Convoy Speaker Series is designed to connect veterans with other veterans and with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, along with educating people about veterans’ experiences. This year, the event will feature keynote speaker Don Weber who will share his story as a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Combat Veteran.
VIP admission costs $50/person, general admission is $25/person, virtual admission is $5.
Sports Symposium- La Crosse
Nov. 12: 7:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Mayo Clinic Health System and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Intercollegiate Athletics Department will hold their third annual Youth Sports Symposium at the University of La Crosse student union. Athletes, parents, and coaches are welcome to attend. At 7:30 a.m. experts will provide hands-on demonstrations of proper techniques for sports movements. The symposium begins at 8:30 a.m. and features presentations on body image in sports, training to be a college athlete, exercise and undereating, and the integration of science and sport.
The event is free, but you must register.
Waterfowl Observation Day- Brownsville
Nov. 12: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The annual Waterfowl Observation Day will be held at the Brownsville Overlook located about three miles south of Brownsville, along Highway 26. Visitors will be able to view migrating birds that have stopped to rest and feed along their journey to their wintering grounds, like hundreds of tundra swans, diving and puddle ducks, and bald eagles. Refuge staff will assist with bird identification and answer related questions.
Driftless Birding Festival- Lansing
Nov. 12: 1:00 p.m.
The Driftless Area Education and Visitors Center will host the Driftless Birding Fest. The event will include speakers, exhibits, and self-guided field trips to area birding hotspots. The self-guided field trips will include the Brownsville, MN overlook, Stoddard, WI overlook, New Albin’s Army Road, Red Oak Road near Harpers Ferry, IA and the Ferryville, WI overlook. At 1 p.m. “Commercial Waterfowl Hunting on the Mississippi Flyway” will be presented by Naturalist Ross Geerdes.
Butoh Dancing Performance- Viroqua
Nov. 12: 7:00 p.m.
Jennifer Morrison will perform a new work in progress at the Landmark Center in Viroqua. Butoh (butō) is a form of Japanese expressionism that encompasses diverse techniques and motivations including theater, performance art, installation, movement, and dance. Ultimately, whatever manifests comes from within and must be authentic.
$10 suggested admission, no one will be turned away.
Beaver Moon Market- Stoddard
Nov. 12: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Gracie's Hutch and Moon Child Collective are hosting the 2nd Annual Beaver Moon Market at the Stoddard American Legion Post & Unit 315. Vendors, snacks, and drinks to celebrate a fall full moon.
SoundTracks of A Generation- Galesville
Nov. 12: 7:00 p.m.
Head to the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Performing Arts Center to hear music that’s withstood the test of time in a 90-minute concert. Music ranges from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, the Mama’s & Papa’s, the Monkees, the Doors, and more. “Summer of Love 1967” brings flower-powered memories back for all ages to sing and dance.
Tickets are $25/adult, $15/student.
Open Skate- Sparta
Nov. 12: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
The Sparta Youth Hockey Association will host a public open skate at the Sparta Youth Hockey Rink. Each open skate event will highlight a different grade with free skates. This week 2nd Grade aged students skate free.
$5 per skater (includes skate rental)
Winds of Winona Concert- Winona
Nov. 12: 7:00 p.m.
Winona Arts Center will hold an ensemble with woodwind repertoire ranging from Baroque to Jazz. The program will be a mix of clarinet quartets, flute and clarinet duets, and quintets. All of the performers are members of the Winona Municipal Band and each perform as soloists as well as in other local and regional performing ensembles.
Tickets are $15 at the door.
Holiday Blitz Craft Fair- Blair
Nov. 12: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Blair-Taylor Middle/High School will host craft vendors in both gyms for the Holiday Blitz Craft Fair. There will also be pictures with Santa for kids and pets, a continental breakfast of cinnamon rolls and muffins, and lunch options. Childcare will also be available.
Sketti With Santa- Onalaska
Nov. 12: 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Brotherhood MC of WI is doing a toy drive to donate to the Family Children Center. If you bring a toy to Onalaska American Legion Post 336 to donate you'll get a free spaghetti dinner. We will also have pictures with Santa for the kids for free.
Sunday
Author Talk "Tailspin"- La Crosse
Nov. 13: 2:00 p.m.
La Crosse Public Library will host local author John Armbruster to talk about his book "Tailspin." The book details the life of Gene Moran, a tail gunner from Soldiers Grove, WI who fought in WWII. More than a war story, Tailspin is a story of two men's separate journeys confronting trauma and loss. It's a story of resilience and hope.
Registration is requested.
Teens & Money Seminar: Psychology of Spending- Onalaska
Nov. 13: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Altra Federal Credit Union will host a seminar for teens to learn valuable information and financial skills for their future, like understanding why we make the decisions we make with our money and what to keep in mind when making purchases. Everyone that attends will be entered for a chance to win a $50 VISA gift card. Pizza and refreshments are included. Membership is not required.
The event is free but you must register.
November Sunday Satsang- Viroqua
Nov. 13: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Heart Mind Center will host the Sunday Satsung at The Commons Viroqua. During November, the gathering's theme will be "Giving Thanks and Embracing Gratitude". This gathering is both a transcendental musical event and spiritual discussion. Satsang means: Sat = Truth, Sang- short for Sangha = spiritual community. Gatherings feature music, spiritual discussion (examples: self-love, tolerance, gratitude, letting go, etc.) and a guided meditation. After, visitors can socialize with the other attendees.
Ex Tempo Orchestra: THE END- Viroqua
Nov. 13: 7:00 p.m.
The Commons Viroqua will host the Ex Tempo Orchestra, as they present their final multimedia concert, fittingly called “The End.” Sound, imagery, and dance combine in this unique ensemble’s performance pieces. Featuring guest artists Murder Kween and Mandy Herrick, the Ex Tempo Orchestra is rounded out by Gavain U’Prichard, Frank Wildingway, John Saunders, and Ed Schultz.
Admission is free, donations appreciated.
