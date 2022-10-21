Hometown Happenings: Weekend Edition (Oct. 21-23)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Friday
Festival of Birds- Viroqua
Oct. 21: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting for the McIntosh Library's brand-new Aviary Area. The aviary will have finches and one singing canary. There will be multiple different bird-related activities, crafts, and presentations.
Pettibone Haunted Mile- La Crosse
Oct. 21: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The City of La Crosse Parks & Rec will host the 3rd Annual Pettibone Haunted Mile. This year it will be a walk-through event, with activities like a haunted trail, obstacle course bounce house, s’mores, and storytelling. Plus there are chances to win fun prizes. The event is FREE and open to the public.
QuiltFest on the Mississippi- Onalaska
Oct. 21: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Oct. 22: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Enjoy artwork that can double for warmth at the Onalaska Omni Center. Demonstrators will show off their quilts throughout each day. Over 200 people have entered quilts into the festival.
Quilt entry fees are $2 for the first quilt and $1 for the second. Admission is $5.
Spooktacular Haunted House- La Crescent
Oct. 21: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. | Oct. 22: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
It's opening night of the Spooktacular Haunted House at Bauer's Market & Garden Center. It'll run 6-9 p.m. on the 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th.
An 'all abilities haunt' will take place on Oct. 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The strobe lights and scary figures will not be in attendance for this event or the 'Kid's Day' event from 10-2 on October 29th.
Proceeds go toward Enchanted Performances which provides support to families battling cancer and the La Crescent band.
Tickets are $5. Fast passes also available for $10.
Not So Scary Trick or Treat Trail- West Salem
Trick or treat on the trail with local businesses, and warm up in the banquet hall with cider, hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies. Prizes, pumpkins, face painting will be available. Taco Broz and Chili Revolution will offer concessions.
This event is free and open to the public.
Saturday
42nd Annual Arts & Crafts Fair- Rushford
Oct. 22: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Rushford Arts & Crafts Fair features handmade arts and crafts of all kinds with over 50 vendors. The event is located at Rushford-Peterson School at 1000 Pine Meadows Lane.
Free admission for shoppers.
Fall Fest- Caledonia
Oct. 22: 9:00 a.m.
Caledonia's Fall Fest takes over the town with free events at various locations in the community. Activities include a fall market, free, fun events for the kids at the Caledonia City Auditorium, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and evening bonfire with s'mores just outside town at 8788 County Rd 3, a cooking competition, fundraiser dinner, hot air balloon glow, and haunted house.
Pumpkin Fest- Holmen
Oct. 22: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The Holmen Area Community Center is launching the first ever Pumpkin Fest. Decorated pumpkins will be placed outside businesses. Families can decorate their own pumpkins for the fest and drop them off at the Community Center on October 21 to be displayed. Kids will be able to trick or treat along the trail. Games, bake sales, and more Halloween fun will be provided between the park and the Holmen American Legion.
There is no admission.
Logan High School Fall Craft Show- La Crosse
Oct. 22: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Fall Craft Show is sponsored by the Logan Parent Organization to provide scholarships to graduating seniors. There will be over Over 150 vendors and door prizes.
Admission is free but donations to the scholarship fund will be accepted.
Ghoulees in the Coulees Pumpkin Carving- Coon Valley
Oct. 22: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Help Norskedalen carve hundreds of pumpkins into jack o’ lanterns for Ghoulees in the Coulees. See how many pumpkins your family can create in one afternoon, or see how scary your pumpkin can be. Your creation will line the trails of Ghoulees in the Coulees! No sign up is needed.
Sunday
Thriller Dance Parade- La Crescent
Oct. 23: 6:00 p.m.
The fourth annual Thriller dance parade will take place at the intersection of Main and Walnut Street in La Crescent. Organizers encourage anyone who knows the dance to join in.
Fall Organ Concert- La Crosse
Oct. 23: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Classical pipe organ music will be played by Scott Turkington, the new Director of Sacred Music at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is free to all, but a free will offering will be accepted if you'd like to help cover the cost of the concert.
