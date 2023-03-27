HorseSense calling on community to help with scholarship fund

(WXOW) - More and more people are turning to therapeutic horseback riding as a way of coping with mental and physical stress.
The nonprofit HorseSense is looking to meet that demand, and they are turning to the community for help.
The organization is looking for donations for its scholarship program.
Many of their riders already qualify for the lessons that HorseSense provides, thanks to different agencies and government programs, but not all.
"We don't want anyone to slip through the cracks and we want them to be able to come to the farm and get the help they need," said Executive Director Samantha Hall.
The scholarship program is for those who do not qualify for state-funded assistance.
The organization has a goal of $7,000 to help riders in upcoming sessions. Last year, the organization awarded $10,000 in scholarships to riders.
"We do everything we can to ensure our lessons are accessible to all regardless of their financial circumstance,” said Hall.
You can make a donation by heading to horsesensewi.org.