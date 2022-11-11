HorseSense hoping to stock barns with 'Bale of Hay' fundraiser

(WXOW) - HorseSense needs community support this winter feeding its ten therapy horses.
The local nonprofit looks to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of hay and grain for six months of winter.
Executive Director Sam Hall joined Daybreak on Friday morning to express the dire need the organization is facing right now.
"We're stocking our barns to make sure our horses are well fed and nourished for the coming months ahead, especially when we don't have that programmatic income coming in," said Hall.
According to HorseSense, a donation of $5 will provide a day's worth of food for one therapy horse. All donations are tax deductible and can be made online.
For more than 30 years, the organization has been helping all different types of people find peace through therapeutic horseback riding.
Any donation can help according to Hall.
"We aren't able to offer our programs in the winter months and we do rely on hay year-round to feed our horses," said Hall.
To donate or learn more about the campaign, visit horsesensewi.org.