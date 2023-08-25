HorseSense in need of over a dozen volunteers for fall session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local nonprofit is in need of more volunteers before its fall session.
HorseSense offers therapeutic horseback riding for different people of all abilities at its farm in Coon Valley.
The organization is looking for around a dozen more volunteers to help out.
"It's really fun," said Samantha Hall, HorseSense Executive Director. "It's a great opportunity to get out of the city and out in the country. We have 40 acres up on the top of 10 Mile Hill in Coon Valley, and it's just a great opportunity that you can help those riders that really do need our support."
Volunteers can help with grooming the horses, assisting on rides, and helping riders get on and off of horses.
Those who help out often end up building lifelong partnerships with the riders and the horses.
"We try our best to pair volunteers with riders every week, so that you can really get to know each other and actually see those milestones being accomplished, watch them overcome fears and different challenges," said Hall. "It's really incredible."
The fall session kicks off after Labor Day. However, volunteers can sign up any time before and during the session.
No horse experience is required. Volunteers must be 14 and older.
To learn more and sign up, visit HorseSense (horsesensewi.org)