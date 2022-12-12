HorseSense launches 'Holiday Donation Match' campaign

(WXOW) - Donation dollars go further through the end of the year for a local nonprofit.
HorseSense offers therapeutic horseback riding opportunities. They depend on donations throughout the winter months. Executive Director Samantha Hall joined Daybreak on Tuesday morning.
"We are 100% dependent upon the community's support during the winter season," said Hall.
Now through January 1, you can donate up to $10,000. That will be matched by a generous donor.
"Donations right now will just make sure that our basic needs are met, that are horses are taken care of, our staff are paid, our utilities are paid and those basic needs to make sure our program carries through to the spring when we can start riding again," said Hall.
HorseSense is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Learn More/Donate about HorseSense: HorseSense (horsesensewi.org)
HorseSense works to improve the body, mind, and soul of riders by providing weekly horseback riding lessons. They primarily work with kids, veterans, people living with disabilities, and much more.