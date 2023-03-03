HorseSense looking for volunteers this spring session

(WXOW) - With the weather warming up, HorseSense is looking to recruit volunteers for the spring session.
The session will begin on March 13. HorseSense is a nonprofit organization that offers therapeutic horseback riding to all different types of people.
Samantha Hall joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about what it's like to volunteer on the farm. The organization is looking for 30-40 volunteers for the ten-week session.
"You could be really bonding and building a relationship with that rider week after week after week," said Hall.
Volunteers will help with set up, take down, guiding the riders, and assisting them on and off the horse.
Sessions run from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Hall says that those who volunteer their time can often see the same impact that the riders do.
"We're kind of like a small, little family but lots of great memories and lots of little intimate, exciting experiences and milestones that everyone's accomplishing together as a cohesive unit," said Hall.
If you'd like to volunteer, visit HorseSense (horsesensewi.org)