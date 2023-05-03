HorseSense, The Charmant Hotel teaming up for Kentucky Derby Watch Party

(WXOW) - A local nonprofit and La Crosse hotel will partner to celebrate the Kentucky Derby once again.
HorseSense and the Charmant Hotel will celebrate the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.
The event serves as a fundraiser for HorseSense, which provides therapeutic horseback riding.
Executive Director Sam Hall joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about the event.
"It's a fun excuse to wear beautiful dresses, wear big hats, dress to the nines, get outside," said Hall. "It's usually beautiful, sunny day, have a drink, celebrate local businesses, local nonprofits."
The fun kicks off at noon with 50/50 raffles, Mint Julep Cocktails, specialty etched cocktail glasses for sale, and the Derby hat competition.
Three 50/50 cash raffle drawings will take place at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. The cost is $5 each or five for $20. Participants must be present to win.
New this year, a bucket raffle will be available for patrons to bid on items. The cost is $10 per ticket.
“This event is such a fun way to support our therapeutic horseback riding program as well as draw awareness to our generous local businesses, without whom this fundraiser would not be possible,” said Hall.
Learn more about HorseSense at HorseSenseWI.org.
The Charmant Hotel is located at 101 State St. in La Crosse.