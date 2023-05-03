HorseSense, The Charmant Hotel teaming up for Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and will continue to slowly fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&