HorseSense, The Charmant Hotel teaming up for Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Houston and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • Updated
(WXOW) - A local nonprofit and La Crosse hotel will partner to celebrate the Kentucky Derby once again. 

kentucky-derby

HorseSense and the Charmant Hotel will celebrate the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. 

The event serves as a fundraiser for HorseSense, which provides therapeutic horseback riding. 

Executive Director Sam Hall joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about the event. 

"It's a fun excuse to wear beautiful dresses, wear big hats, dress to the nines, get outside," said Hall. "It's usually beautiful, sunny day, have a drink, celebrate local businesses, local nonprofits."

The fun kicks off at noon with 50/50 raffles, Mint Julep Cocktails, specialty etched cocktail glasses for sale, and the Derby hat competition. 

Three 50/50 cash raffle drawings will take place at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. The cost is $5 each or five for $20. Participants must be present to win. 

New this year, a bucket raffle will be available for patrons to bid on items. The cost is $10 per ticket. 

“This event is such a fun way to support our therapeutic horseback riding program as well as draw awareness to our generous local businesses, without whom this fundraiser would not be possible,” said Hall. 

Learn more about HorseSense at HorseSenseWI.org

The Charmant Hotel is located at 101 State St. in La Crosse. 

HorseSense, The Charmant Hotel teaming up for Kentucky Derby Watch Party

