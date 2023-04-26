How does hail form?

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

How does hail form?

  • Updated
  • 0

Thunderstorms can bring dangerous lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and sometimes ice stones falling from the sky -- known, of course, as hail.

Hail generally ranges from pea- to softball-sized and can damage property and injure people.

Hail forms when warming at the Earth's surface causes water to evaporate and rise, eventually reaching freezing temperatures higher in the atmosphere.

Hail formation can be broken into two types: wet growth or dry growth, according to the National Weather Service. Here's what they are:

Wet growth

During wet growth, evaporated droplets just above the freezing line in the atmosphere form tiny pieces of ice, which then collide with "supercooled" water droplets surrounded by freezing -- but not fully frozen -- air.

The new formations then fall and freeze together relatively slowly, which can give hail interesting shapes depending on how the pieces combine.

Since freezing isn't immediate during wet growth, air bubbles can escape, which makes these hailstones partially clear.

Dry growth

Dry growth happens when temperatures are far enough below freezing that the water droplets freeze immediately when they collide with the small piece of ice that becomes the center of the hailstone, also called a hailstone nucleus.

Since the stone forms from immediate freezing, air bubbles remain and it appears cloudy.

How hail gets much, much bigger

Hail is measured by its diameter and most often referred to by common items close to its size.

Hail can only get bigger if there is an updraft in a thunderstorm that suspends it long enough for more freezing to occur.

If a hailstone is blown away from the updraft, it falls to the ground.

But if it's picked up by rising air within the thunderstorm and thrown back into the atmosphere above the freezing line, it refreezes and grows more -- potentially producing large hail, especially if the cycle repeats again and again.

Then when the hail gets too heavy, it falls to the surface, damaging cars, homes and posing a danger to anyone outdoors.

Hailstones that get to be about 4 inches in diameter will fall to the ground at speeds over 100 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The largest hailstone ever recorded fell in 2010 in Vivian, South Dakota, and was 8 inches in diameter -- about the size of a bowling ball -- according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

