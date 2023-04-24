Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for $243,000

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River
through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for $243,000

  • Updated
  • 0

A huge plan of the Titanic used during a 1912 inquiry into the ship's sinking has sold at auction for £195,000 ($243,000).

Annotated with red and green chalk marks showing where ice was believed to have penetrated five water-tight bulkheads, the 33-foot (10-meter) long plan "is quite simply one of the most important and well documented pieces of Titanic memorabilia in existence today," the auction house, Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd, said in a statement to CNN Monday.

The Titanic was the largest ocean liner in service at the time, thought to be nearly impregnable. But it struck an iceberg in the Atlantic on April 14, 1912 and more than 1,500 people died in the sinking, shocking the world and prompting outrage over a lack of lifeboats on board.

This plan of the ship was prepared by the Naval Architects Department of the White Star Line, the company which owned the Titanic, and was used during the inquiry investigating the disaster. It hung from the ceiling so that participants could refer to it using a pointer, and the cable holes in the linen are still visible.

Its price at auction reflects "the rarity of the material ... but also the enduring appeal of the Titanic story," Andrew Aldridge, managing director of the auction house, told CNN.

"She sank 111 years ago but the memory of those passengers and crew lives on through the memorabilia," he added.

The inquiry's transcripts are filled with references to the plan as it considered the testimony of nearly 100 witnesses and other evidence, reaching the conclusion that the Titanic sank after colliding with an iceberg, brought about by the excessive speed at which the vessel was being navigated.

Many maritime safety reforms were implemented as a result of the findings of the investigations.

Other pieces were sold at the same auction, including an accommodation plan of the Titanic for £60,000 ($75,000), a collection relating to the rescue ship Carpathia for £85,000 ($106,000) and a mural from the RMS Queen Mary for £55,000 ($68,000).

