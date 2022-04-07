"I Ought to be In Pictures" kicks off Commonweal Theatre's 34th season

(WXOW) - A production of Neil Simon's "I Ought to be In Pictures" will launch the Commonweal Theatre's 34th season.
Jeremy van Meter who portrays Herb joined Daybreak to talk about the show on Thursday.
The story follows a girl named Libby who hitchhikes from New York to Hollywood with dreams of stardom. She seeks out her estranged screenwriter father, Herb, but eventually finds out he's in no place to advance her career.
Overall, this comedy looks at the lengths people will go for a second chance.
The Lanesboro theatre has a variety of shows to catch this season.
"I Ought to be In Pictures" begins Thursday night and runs until July 2nd. Find tickets and more information right here.