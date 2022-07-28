Impact of legalizing THC-infused edibles, drinks

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota's legalization of hemp-derived THC is raising questions in the Badger State.
The move by the North Star State essentially puts Wisconsin on an island, as Michigan, Illinois, and now, Minnesota allow some form of legal cannabis use.
However, Hemp-derived THC is already flowing through Wisconsin legally.
"It all boils back down to the 2018 farm bill where all hemp and hemp-derived products are federally legal, so with that being said, a lot of dispensaries open up in Wisconsin and Minnesota that have been selling CBD products and all hemp-derived products," said Matt Boshcka, Co-Owner of CannaBiz Depot.
The difference between hemp-derived THC and marijuana is that hemp-derived THC has less that point .3% THC, meaning hemp-derived products don't have enough THC to create the high associated with marijuana. If it's more than .3%, then it's considered marijuana.
Products with Delta 8, 9, and 10 have exploded in popularity due to that law since all three are different forms derived from hemp.
"If anything, it's making people more aware of cannabis and where it's at in Wisconsin and Minnesota," said Boshcka.
Right now, recreational and medicinal marijuana remain illegal in Wisconsin.
Boshcka hopes the move made by Minnesota's legislature will put more pressure on Wisconsin's lawmakers.
"I think a lot of people they're getting frustrated at this point that Wisconsin is kind of on an island on their own," said Boshcka.
On the other side of the river, Island City Brewing Co. CEO Doug Irwin says he's exploring the possibility of introducing a THC-infused seltzer.
However, Irwin isn't popping the tab just yet on this possible new venture.
"We really need to reach out and make sure it's something legal for us to do from the state, from the city, county, whatever jurisdiction," said Irwin.
Some steps are already in place to begin brewing something new at the brewery. With distribution set up due to the brewery's beer sales, you could soon start seeing THC-infused products sooner rather than later.
"We want it to revolve out of here," said Irwin. "We don't want to be sitting on a large stock of cans so the goal is to push it to distribution immediately."